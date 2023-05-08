MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at three people, striking one, who were walking past at apartments on May 6.
Dynesha Shields, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, Memphis police said.
When a man, his mother and a juvenile were walking in front of apartments at almost 8 p.m. on Latham Avenue near the Soulsville area, Shields appeared and fired a handgun.
The woman told police that Shields made threats to shoot them before firing a bullet that struck the man in the thigh.
The man was taken to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire officials said.
Shields fired a second bullet toward the other two.
The juvenile said Shields pointed the weapon at her and said she would "give her face a shot," the report says.
Shields was identified in a photo lineup, police said.
Her bond was set at $75,000.
