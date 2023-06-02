MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a man in an argument with a woman during a custody exchange.
Kayla Pleson, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and child abuse.
A man was leaving his child with a woman they shared custody of on June 1 at a residence on Bitter Creek when they got into an argument outside a residence.
The man got out of a car and threw a diaper bag at the ground next to the woman, then insulted her, he said.
At that point, though, Pleson emerged out of the house and fired two shots at him, police said.
No injuries were reported. He said the disagreement never became physical.
Police interviewed Pleson, who said she saw the man assault the mother of the child.
Home video showed investigators Pleson reaching into her waistband and pull out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and fire one shot in man's direction.
Another bullet fired struck an adjacent resident, and police recovered the shell casing on the porch as well as the handguns inside the residence.
