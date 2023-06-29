Carnes Ave Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was shot and killed in Orange Mound, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said they arrived near Carnes Avenue at 12:32 p.m. on Thursday and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

Memphis Police said she was dead when they arrived.

The suspect was driving a Red Ford Explorer, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News