MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was shot by her neighbor in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on Breedlove Street on Tuesday, August 22.
A fight between a man and woman led the man to shoot his neighbor, police said.
She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
MPD said they are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger.
