MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was shot in Downtown Memphis Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wagner and Union Avenue.
Police said it started as a domestic situation between a man and a woman. Another woman tried to intervene and break up the fight when she was shot, according to police.
PHOTOS: Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
A woman was shot in Downtown Memphis Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wagner and Union Avenue. Police said two women were victims at the scene. One of the women was not injured and the one who was shot was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, according to MPD.
The gunman ran off immediately following the shooting, police said.
A witness at the scene told FOX13 that the woman who was shot was walking her dog when she noticed the altercation and tried to intervene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives