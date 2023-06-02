MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was shot to death in Southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On Friday around 10:41 a.m., Memphis Police went to a shooting near E. Proctor Drive, and found a woman with gunshot wounds.
She was rushed to Regional One Hospital where she later died, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
