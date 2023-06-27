WATCH: Woman shot while in bed after bullets fly into home, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire rang out of a North Memphis neighborhood, striking a woman who was in her bed.

On June 26 at approximately 11:17 p.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting call on Randle Street, off Henry Avenue.

According to police, bullets were fired from outside a home, striking a woman who was in her bed.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

