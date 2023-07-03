Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was found stabbed to death Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the stabbing happened around 9:15 a.m. on Rosewind Circle.  

Officers found the woman dead at the scene, according to MPD. 

Memphis Police said that a man was detained and questioned but did not immediately announce any criminal charges against him. 

