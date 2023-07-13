Jeosha Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made for a deadly stabbing over housework, according to Memphis Police.

Jeosha Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On July 12 at approximately 1:10 a.m., police went to an active scene on Mountain Terrace Street off Clifton Avenue.

RELATED: Man stabbed to death in Frayser, MPD says

When officers arrived, they found a man, Russell Perkins, stabbed in his right chest and a large kitchen knife on the ground.

MFD pronounced Perkins dead at 1:25 a.m., officials said.

Jones told police that she and Perkins got into an argument about chores.

During the argument, Jones picked up a TV and shoved it at Perkins while telling him to 'make himself useful', causing Perkins to knock into a refrigerator.

According to an affidavit, after knocking into the appliance, a bottle and a kitchen knife fell to the ground, which is when Perkins was stabbed to death.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News