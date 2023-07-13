MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made for a deadly stabbing over housework, according to Memphis Police.
Jeosha Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
On July 12 at approximately 1:10 a.m., police went to an active scene on Mountain Terrace Street off Clifton Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man, Russell Perkins, stabbed in his right chest and a large kitchen knife on the ground.
MFD pronounced Perkins dead at 1:25 a.m., officials said.
Jones told police that she and Perkins got into an argument about chores.
During the argument, Jones picked up a TV and shoved it at Perkins while telling him to 'make himself useful', causing Perkins to knock into a refrigerator.
According to an affidavit, after knocking into the appliance, a bottle and a kitchen knife fell to the ground, which is when Perkins was stabbed to death.
