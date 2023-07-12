MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman allegedly stole cash and cell phone from a man after he collapsed and died next to her.
Shuntae Daniels, 27, was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, identity theft and theft of property $1,000 to $2,500.
The man was confirmed by MPD to be former police officer Mark Leisure.
After receiving an emergency 911 call, Memphis Fire went to a residence on Falcon Road and found a man dead, an affidavit reads.
Video and audio surveillance obtained by Memphis Police investigators showed a woman at the scene making the 911 call, saying, "We are going to see who knows the law."
Police traced the 911 call made to Daniels' phone.
Investigators tracked down an acquaintance of the woman who contacted her.
Daniels spoke to officers at the North Main Homicide office, waived her rights and made a statement that when she went to visit Leisure they had an argument.
She demanded gas money from him.
He went inside the home and returned with $10.
As he approached a car on the driveway he collapsed.
She then went inside the residence and took his cellphone, his wallet with $100 in it, then returned to his body and rummaged through his pants pockets before taking the $10 bill on the ground next to him.
Later, she used his cellphone to send herself at total $1,500 over multiple $200 electronic transactions.
Police said they went to the home of Daniel’s child’s father where he instructed them Daniels did not live at his residence.
The child’s father said he later located Daniels at a hotel where she told him what happened.
“I feel like on that situation she was scared and she didn’t know what to do. She was frustrated so she just left,” said Daniel’s child’s father.
He said he then took Daniel’s to police with whom she described the details of what happened.
Daniels is being held on a $100,000 bond and has been appointed an attorney by a judge.
She told police she spent much of the money on shoes, a hair salon, and nails.
“She’s a good person. She’s just been in some messed up situations,” said the father of the woman’s child.
