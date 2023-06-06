MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An employee was caught on camera stealing over $600,000 from a business, according to Memphis Police.
On September 6, 2022, an employee for Brinks Inc. on Old Getwell Road filed a police report for missing funds.
While investigating deposit shortages, the employee found that a woman later identified as, Makayla Small, stole money from the business.
Small was employed by the company as a cash processor.
Between June 9, 2022 - August 8, 2022, Small was seen on surveillance taking and hiding away money, while counting deposits, court records showed.
An employee confronted Small, who admitted to stealing money.
The theft totaled $640,211.
On August 31, 2022, Small returned $30,200 to Brinks Inc., police said.
Brinks Inc. suffered a total loss of $610,011.
Makayla Small was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $250,000.
