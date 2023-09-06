MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s been an ongoing problem in Downtown Memphis: cars recklessly driving.

“I see stuff like that all the time. It’s really nothing new to me,” said Tay Evans.

A wild and dangerous scene in Downtown Memphis was captured on camera.

FOX13 received cell phone video of a convertible mustang doing donuts at the intersection of Ida B. Wells Road and Gayoso Ave.

The car had a couple of people sitting on top of the seats while a crowd was watching.

After the car spins around two times, a woman falls off.

“That’s crazy. It’s just going to keep happening to be honest,” said Evans.

We've told you before about this intersection being one of the reckless driving hotspots.

FOX13 reported weeks ago about an MPD officer assaulted there, and now a woman was injured.

The traffic control plan aims to improve public safety and curb crime downtown, but it's only in place on weekends.

“There were going to be numerous street closures, and so restricting some of the access to some of the hotspots," said Martavius Jones, Memphis City Council Chair.

City Council Chairman Martavius Jones said he is shocked reckless driving is still happening downtown.

He said, due to the shortage of police officers within the department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be lending a hand to help keep Memphis safe.

“If we are talking about populations of people crowding or having some of main attractions, I think it is an all hands on deck situation,” said Jones.

FOX13 reached out to MPD for answers.

They sent a statement:

"The Memphis Police Department will continue to monitor the downtown area and make adjustments as needed. We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of the citizens of Memphis and visitors alike. We have increased the number of officers in the downtown area and will continue to monitor our compliment and resources."