MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman's demands to be excused from jury duty led to her arrest, Shelby County Sheriff Deputies say.
Joyce Lansky, 62, was charged with assault-offensive contact, according to an affidavit.
The woman entered an employee's office in a court building on Poplar on June 26 and told a clerk because she had COVID-19, she must be relieved from jury duty.
Lansky said she would infect occupants in the room with the disease.
The clerk told Lansky she did not have the proper medical paperwork necessary to be excused from jury duty.
When the clerk advised that she should take a seat in the jury pool room, Lansky responded by becoming irate.
She told her to, "Have a good day," pulled her face mask down and blew air into the clerk's face.
She exited the office.
A witness to the exchange recorded it on a cell phone.
Lansky was identified in a photo lineup, authorities said.
Lansky's bond was set at $2,500.