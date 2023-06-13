MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman used a stolen debit card at several businesses, totaling thousands of dollars, according to Memphis Police.
On May 12, police went to the scene of a credit card/ATM theft near Hubert Avenue.
When officers arrived, the victim told police his My Wise debit card was stolen.
On May 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a woman the man knew as 'Nay', went to the residence to wash clothes.
During the laundry, the man told police he left his wallet in the room with the debit cards inside.
Later on May 12 at 12:30 a.m., 'Nay' asked the man if she can use his car to get food, to which the man agreed.
The man said 'Nay' never returned, but an unknown man returned the car at approximately 7 a.m.
When the man went to the store at 8:30 a.m., he realized his card was missing, and saw a total of 15 unauthorized charges, totaling $3,516.03.
MPD went to a Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay, one of the places where the stolen card was used.
Surveillance footage showed a woman, Sharda Jeffries, use the victim's card to check into the hotel.
It was later reported Jeffries used a stolen Florida drivers license, from an incident back in December 2022, court records showed.
Jeffries was in possession of the stolen card during the charges like North Memphis Market, Kings Legends, Quabian Inc, 1590 Vollintine, and a business on Jackson Avenue.
All the charges happened from 1 a.m. - 8 a.m., according to police.
Sharda Jeffries was arrested and charged with 15 counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, theft of property $1,000 or less, and identity theft.
