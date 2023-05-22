MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman stole someone's identity, and used it to buy 3 cars, according to Memphis Police.
On May 3, a woman told MPD that her identity was used to purchase cars, without her permission.
The cars were bought from a City Auto Sales on Elmore Road, Smith Imports on South Third Street, and Mt Moriah Auto Sales on Mt Moriah Road, police said.
The person pretending to be the woman, Francresha Williams, used a Texas driver's license, fake documents, and forged the victim's signature.
On April 28, Williams bought a BMW valued at $54,470.
On May 1, Williams bought a Mercedes Benz A220 for $42,866.
On May 2, Williams bought an Audi A7 valued at $39,009.
Francresha Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, three counts of identity theft, and a count of forgery $10,000 - $60,000.
Williams has a scheduled court date on May 23.
