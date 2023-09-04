Woman wanted after amusement center robbery, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is wanted after a robbery at an amusement center in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

On September 3, 2023, officers responded to a theft at Jumping World on Shelby Oaks Drive just before 2:40 p.m. MPD said. 

According to MPD, officers were advised that on Sept 2., just around 7:45 p.m. a woman entered the building and stole a wallet and other items.

The stolen items were stored on a shoe rack that customers used, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Appling Farms Police at 901-636-4402. 

