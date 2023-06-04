MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police is seeking the public's help for information on a hit-and-run in Berclair.
On May 30 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Russwood Road, off Deborah Avenue.
When officers arrived, a witness told police that a woman driving a silver Jeep Wrangler displaying TN plate BNJ-4871, hit a girl riding a bicycle.
Surveillance footage captured the driver stop for a moment, before driving off, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
