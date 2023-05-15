MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby Farms Park visitor escaped a woman threatening her while carrying a knife, police said.
Melissa Prewitt, 52, was charged with aggravated assault, police said.
A woman walking near Farm Road and Mullins Station, at the the Shelby Farms Park's Greenline path, was called a "terrorist" by another woman sitting nearby on May 13, police said.
The woman who filed the complaint said Prewitt pulled a knife out of a purse and began making stabbing motions toward the person while moving toward her, police said.
A witness to the occurrence drove up in a car and helped the woman escape the incident, police said.
Prewitt's bond was set at $20,000, records show.
