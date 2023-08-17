MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stolen in broad daylight.
Employees at a rental car maintenance facility at the airport are warning drivers to be aware of where you park your car.
FOX13 spoke to one of the employees who said her Infiniti was stolen from the lot while she was working Sunday.
“He was like, 'your car is gone.' I said, 'whatchu mean gone?' He said, 'it’s stolen,” said Darqeisha Warren,
Three maintenance facilities for Enterprise, Hertz and Avis repair rental cars from the Memphis International Airport.
Darqeisha Warren was excited to start her new job at Hertz Sunday.
She parked her 2018 Infiniti Q60 in the Hertz parking lot.
“I wasn’t even at work for two full hours before my car got stolen,” said Warren.
FOX13 obtained video from a security camera.
It captured the moments leading up to when the thief stole Warren’s car.
You can see a crook creeping behind the cars near the fence.
As the suspect was looking for ways to get inside the car, a grey Infiniti pulled out of a space to get in front of Warren’s car.
Then the suspect broke the front window and crawled into the car.
In just 40 seconds, the crook started the Infiniti and drove away leaving behind shattered glass in the parking space.
“They showed another video with an incident the day before mine. A guy came with an Enterprise shirt. They tried to steal one of their cars at the lot,” Warren said.
Employees FOX13 spoke with employees who didn’t want to be identified for fear of losing their job.
They said the parking lots are not guarded with security.
“I tell people this all the time; don’t leave your rent-a-car here and leave the keys in the car, because they will steal it. point blank,” said an anonymous employee.
FOX13 spoke to the Hertz manager, but he said he does not want to comment on the investigation.
We reached out to MAPD for updates. They said they have no suspects in custody, but the investigation continues.
