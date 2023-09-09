OSCEOLA, Ark. - A man in Osceola, Arkansas that was considered "armed and dangerous" has been captured, according to the Osceola Police.

Police said Reggie Matthews is in custody on warrants for murder along with felony charges.

According to police, he was arrested without incident.

Original Story Below:

A man in Osceola, Arkansas is to be considered "armed and dangerous" and is wanted in connection to the death of a woman on Wednesday, according to Osceola Police.

Police said they are looking for 40-year-old Reggie Allen Matthews. Matthews is about 6-foot-1, 300 pounds and was last known to be driving a newer model white/pearl Buick LaSabre.

He's wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in the city on September 6. That's when he shot and killed Tiana Robinson, according to Robinson's family.

Robinson's family told FOX13 that Matthews was Robinson's ex-boyfriend and that she had tried to get a restraining order against him multiple times.

Osceola Police asked anyone who knows where Matthews is to call them at 870-563-5213.