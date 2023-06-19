MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The inaugural Women in Memphis Music (WiMM) Festival will take place Saturday, June 24, at Midtown’s Hi-Tone Cafe.
The lineup includes several local favorites, including seasoned jazz songstress Joyce Cobb, rapper Glockianna, and the Klitz Sisters, Memphis’ pioneering punk band that formed in the late 1970s.
“We have covered every genre practically in this festival,” said festival founder MizStefani. “So somebody that comes to this festival is going to walk away discovering something that they didn’t even know that was here.”
After making the move to Memphis from New York in 2020, MizStefani said she couldn’t help but notice that women weren’t getting the recognition they deserved in the music industry.
“And it was crazy to me because I knew there were so many female musicians. I was meeting them everywhere,” she said. “And I just couldn’t figure out why they didn’t have a more prominent place in the monthly listings, the venues across the city.”
Women in Memphis Music was created with Alice Hasen, a local violinist, and Rachel Maxann, a rock-folk singer-songwriter.
WiMM put together its first showcase of musicians at Minglewood Hall’s B-Side venue in March 2022.
This month’s festival will give audiences a chance to discover even more music from women in the Memphis scene.
“Bands like Oakwalker, they’re relatively new, but they’re just an amazing Americana group that just, they’re just on fire in the best way possible,” Lane said. “Glockianna, a 16-year-old rapper, I mean, I wish I had that kind of hutzpah when I was 16.”
“Especially here in Memphis, we are just so lucky with all the talent that surrounds us,” Lane continued. “And so, for me, it’s really important to share that with other people, and that other people know all the amazing music and work that’s being done in the city or just in the general Memphis area.”
Festival tickets are $30, and a portion of proceeds benefit scholarships for Stax Music Academy students.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with performances going from 6 p.m. to midnight.
