MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A worker was found dead at the Kroger Distribution Center according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD and Memphis Fire went to the area of Bledsoe Road where the distribution is located about an unresponsive employee on August 25 around 8 p.m..
When they arrived, the worker, a man identified by Union Leaders, was found dead, police said.
Police took a report after, and there is no information if the person was an employee or not.
Police are still investigating the case.
Bu officials with the company's workers' union, as well as co-workers of the deceased worker, say the incident has promoted them to demand improved safety conditions at the distribution center.
A Kroger spokesperson gave an official statement regarding the death of the associate.
The safety of our associates has always been our top priority. Kroger Supply Chain continues to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe working environment for our associates. We have contacted the associate’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time.
