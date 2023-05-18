MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The best pork chefs in the world begin to hunker down, May 18th, along the Mississippi River banks during the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
If the first day involved making final touches on their campsites, the second day of the Memphis in May signature event (along with Music Fest), has chefs settling in to their tents and cranking up the heat.
The first-round of awards will be announced for Ms. Piggie, Best T-shirt design and Best (decorated) Booth at 7 p.m.
Musical artists Al Kapone and The Sugarhill Gang will perform following the awards presentations.
For a more detailed schedule of the 4-day event, in its 45th year, click here.
