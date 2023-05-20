WYNNE, Ark. - Wynne High School announced the details for this year's graduation.
The graduation ceremony will be held at the First National Bank Arena, located on the campus of Arkansas State University, on May 20, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Wynne High School is grateful for the support of the community during this difficult time, and looks forward to sharing these special moments and celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2023.
On March 31, an EF-3 tornado moved through the Wynne area, at approximately 50 mph.
The high school was destroyed, however there are plans for a rebuild.
About 700 students of the district's 2,500 student population attend the high school in this city of more than 8,000 residents and about 50 miles from Memphis.
Additionally, four people were killed, many were injured, and nearly 4,000 people were without power.
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said that the town suffered "total destruction".
