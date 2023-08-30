WYNNE, Ark. - Wynne High School will open a temporary campus following the original campus being damaged by recent storms, school officials said.

The EF-3 tornado tore through Wynne, Arkansas on March 31 leaving homes and buildings damaged, including Wynne High School.

After the storm, Wynne School District announced that all of their school campuses will be closed in April.

The district resumed classes later in the month for students to continue to learn for the remaining of the school year.

The grand opening event will be Tuesday, September 5 from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. at 1430 Falls Blvd, Wynne, Arkansas.