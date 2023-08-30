WYNNE, Ark. - Wynne High School will open a temporary campus following the original campus being damaged by recent storms, school officials said.
The EF-3 tornado tore through Wynne, Arkansas on March 31 leaving homes and buildings damaged, including Wynne High School.
After the storm, Wynne School District announced that all of their school campuses will be closed in April.
The district resumed classes later in the month for students to continue to learn for the remaining of the school year.
WYNNE, Ark. Wynne School District announced that all of their school campuses will be closed…
The grand opening event will be Tuesday, September 5 from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. at 1430 Falls Blvd, Wynne, Arkansas.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Neighbors sick of constant truck crashes at low-hanging bridge in Downtown Memphis
- Man accused of shooting doctor to death in Collierville to undergo further mental evaluation
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives