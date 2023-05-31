MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Legal troubles continue to mount for one of the men charged with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.
Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, was found with drugs and a phone on him in jail, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO did not say when he was found with the contraband or what drugs were found, but did say that they are actively investigating the case.
Johnson is one of three men charged with murdering Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., on November 17, 2021.
Johnson previously lost phone privileges after releasing a rap song through a jail phone in November of 2022.
Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan have also been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in Young Dolph's death.
