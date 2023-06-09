MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jermarcus Johnson, one of four men arrested in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact today, June 9.
Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman told the judge in court that Johnson identified his half brother, Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, as one of the shooters seen in the video surveillance at Makeda's Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021.
He can be sentenced between six to 12 years in prison, Judge Lee Coffey said.
His sentencing date was made for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.
Hagerman said evidence shows Johnson had no prior knowledge about the planned murder, which prompted the DA office to drop the original conspiracy to murder charge against him.
It was Johnson's actions about a week after Dolph's murder, Hagerman explained, that defined accessory charges, including: possessing a related car and cell phone, and using the phone to deceive a law enforcement officer as to the other defendant's location as well as using it to coordinate communications between defendants.
Johnson's lawyer indicated earlier this week that a legal resolution could happen today for Johnson.
Three men were charged with the shooting death of Dolph — whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — at a bakery on Airways Boulevard.
Justin Johnson was arrested along with Cornelius Smith.
Hernandez Govan was also arrested. Officials in the District Attorney's office charge that Govan is the one who ordered the murder of Young Dolph.
