MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 was in the courtroom as a trial date was set for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, two of the men charged with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.
The pair, being tried together, will start their trial on March 11, 2024.
Prosecutors announced they will not be seeking the death penalty nor life without the possibility of parole for either.
Johnson, who previously lost phone privileges' after releasing a rap song from jail, is being put in an administrative segregation to be able to make phone calls to his lawyer, to the law office of his lawyer, and to two court-approved family members.
Both Johnson and Smith face charges of conspiracy, first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, employ of firearm with intent, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and theft of property.
Another man charged, Hernandez Govan, 43, appeared in court July 13 in front of Coffee, who stated then that a trial date could be set today for Johnson during Govan's court appearance.
