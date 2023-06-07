MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The second of four men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was scheduled to make a court hearing today.
But instead, Jermarcus Johnson will be in court Friday, June 9, in what is expected to be a disposition hearing, which is court's final decision in the outcome of a criminal case.
Paul Hagerman, the state's assistant district attorney, announced today that Johnson has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact.
Johnson's attorney confirmed that he is expected to plead guilty to accessory after the fact on Friday, but will still face the conspiracy charge and will face charge at a later date.
The state will show the judge that Johnson had no knowledge of the murder prior to Dolph's murder, which could mean that the conspiracy charge will be dropped.
Johnson's attorney also said that his bond is expected to be lowered on Friday.
The district attorney's office determined, he said, that it was clear Johnson did not conspire in the murder of Dolph and that original charge could be dropped.
Four men have been charged with the shooting death of Dolph — whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — at a bakery on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17 2021.
Jermarcus Johnson's half-brother Justin Johnson, also known by his stage name of Straight Drop, was arrested along with Cornelius Smith.
Hernandez Govan was also arrested. Officials in the District Attorney's office charge that Govan is the one who ordered the murder of Young Dolph.
