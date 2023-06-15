WATCH: Young Dolph suspect who plead guilty out on bond, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who plead guilty to three courts of accessory after the fact charges on June 9 in relation is Young Dolph's murder is out on bond. 

Jermarcus Johnson plead guilty last week to three counts of accessory after the fact, according to Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman. 

Judge Lee Coffee had set his bond at $25,000 and he bonded out the same day he plead guilty. 

Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman told the judge in court that Johnson identified his half brother, Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, as one of the shooters seen in video surveillance at Makeda's Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021, when Dolph was shot and killed.

He could be sentenced to 6 to 12 years in prison, Judge Lee Coffey said.

His sentencing date was made for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

Hagerman said evidence shows Jermarcus Johnson had no prior knowledge about the planned murder, which prompted the District Attorney's office to drop the original conspiracy to murder charge against him.

It was Johnson's actions about a week after Dolph's murder, Hagerman explained, that defined accessory charges, including: possessing a related car and cell phone and using the phone to deceive a law enforcement officer as to the other defendant's location, in addition to using it to coordinate communications between defendants.

Johnson's lawyer indicated earlier this week that a legal resolution could happen Friday for Johnson.

Three men were charged with the shooting death of Dolph at a bakery on Airways Boulevard.

Justin Johnson was arrested along with Cornelius Smith. 

Hernandez Govan was also arrested and is out on bond. 

Officials with the DA's office says that Govan is the one who ordered the murder of Young Dolph.

