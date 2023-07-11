MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One youth camp in Memphis focuses on leadership skills by going to the leaders themselves.
CEO Academy helps kids hone in on their passions with guidance from official CEOs, business owners, and Shelby County Commissioners.
"CEO Academy is Chief Executive Officer Academy, where young people are learning how to be the chief executive officers of their own lives and also build a future for them through the art of entrepreneurship," said organizer, Telisa Franklin.
"We also teach them about budgeting and financing. Just because you make the money, how do you use the money and how do you pay yourself? How to have integrity. They're going to do what's right when nobody's watching."
This year, there are about a dozen kids in the program. Each child gets a laptop to send emails and create proposals, or presentations.
But Franklin says some of the biggest lessons come from shadow week. That's when the kids get to spend a day-in-the-life of local leaders.
"In Memphis, Tennessee, there are so many different leaders that have allowed us to have lunch with them," said Franklin.
"It's teaching them relationship building, and to hear from somebody that's already doing what they desire to do. So they just don't see the glitz and the glamour, that all things are well. It's important for them to see the behind the scenes, so that they can see that you have to work hard to play hard."
