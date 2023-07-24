WATCH: Zach Randolph speaks about Memphis rap scene, Grizzlies' future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Grizzlies star Zach Randolph co-hosted an event Monday night that celebrated music culture in the Bluff City.

Z-Bo, Randolph's nickname, and Marcus Howell are the co-founders of N Less Entertainment.

And now, they're starting a new music venture.

Together, they're investing in Connect Music Group (CMG).

FOX13 caught up with Z-Bo, who spoke about today's Memphis rap scene and the new direction the Grizzlies are looking to take in the upcoming season.

"I think the Grizzlies are in a great place," he said.

