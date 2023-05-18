SENATOBIA, Miss. - Miss. Governor Tate Reeves announced May 17 that the state of Mississippi is investing $3.5 million into Northwest Community College’s Concourse Workforce Training Center.
The funding will be used to develop new programs that focus on training Mississippians for the jobs of the future. These new training programs will focus on areas such as robotics, automation and controls engineering, mechatronics, and industrial maintenance.
“This investment will help train students on the complex technical skills needed to pursue careers that are in high demand and pay above average wages," Reeves said "Programs like these are attracting new businesses and new investment to our state, and they are a major reason why Mississippi has momentum.”
The programs will train 136 Mississippians per year and help support occupations in a range of industries including manufacturing, electric vehicle development, automotive and more.
Since Reeves signed legislation creating the Office of Workforce Development, also known as Accelerate Mississippi, the office has awarded almost $44 million to 84 new and expanding programs to help train Mississippians for high-demand, good-paying jobs.
