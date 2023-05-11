Shooting on Watkins Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Memphis Police responded to an incident on Watkins Street near Klondyke Park.

A suspect reportedly left the scene running southbound on Watkins, police said.

The call was made just after 3:30 a.m.

One person was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis fire said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

