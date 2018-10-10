Opioids: FOX13 asking questions and getting answers

Mearl Purvis and Darrell Green will host the 30-minute special where FOX13 is going to discuss the current state of opioid epidemic in Shelby County.
The special will feature conversation about the recent spike in opioid-related deaths. We will also have guests from the Shelby County Health Department, as well as guests from the Pain Management Clinic: Mays and Schnapp.
Since 2012, the number of opioid-related deaths in Shelby County has doubled -- and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down. We will discuss the warning signs of addiction and what people need to know to protect themselves and where they can get help.
We will also have a hotline open from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Who: Shelby County Health Department and Mays & Schnapp Pain Clinic
What: A 30-minute live special on the opioid epidemic of Shelby County
Where: FOX13 studios
When: Wednesday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}