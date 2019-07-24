3 people hurt after at least 1 suspect fires from car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting in Memphis.
According to police, the shooting happened at Hudson and Given around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived, they found two people who were critically injured,
They were rushed to Regional One Hospital. Police later learned a third victim went to the hospital by private vehicle.
