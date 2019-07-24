  • 3 people hurt after at least 1 suspect fires from car

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting in Memphis. 

    According to police, the shooting happened at Hudson and Given around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

    When officers arrived, they found two people who were critically injured, 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    They were rushed to Regional One Hospital. Police later learned a third victim went to the hospital by private vehicle. 

    This is a breaking story. 

    Check back for updates. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories