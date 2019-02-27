  • ‘Momo challenge' encourages children to harm themselves, attempt suicide

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A sinister internet game called the “Momo challenge” is daring teens to commit suicide.

    Tech experts and law enforcement agencies around the world have expressed deep concern about the game, in which the user encourages others to harm themselves in online messages.

    If they do not comply, they are apparently threatened and intimidated with a particular image, created by Midori Hayash, a Japanese artist with no link to the game, The Sun reported.

    In Argentina, police believe “Momo” users intimidated and bullied a 12-year-old user into taking her own life. 

    Tech expert Dave Hatter told WXIX the game is believed to have originated to Facebook, but has crossed over into WhatsApp, an online messaging app that has millions of users around the world.

    “I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about,” Hatter told WXIX. “As a parent, I find it disturbing. I have a 10-year-old, and I will definitely be having a conversation with him about this.”

    The best thing parents can do is to educate themselves about it and talk to their children.

    Most of all, Hatter said parents should monitor their child’s messaging use, know who they are talking to and what they are viewing online.

