‘Momo challenge' encourages children to harm themselves, attempt suicide

A sinister internet game called the “Momo challenge” is daring teens to commit suicide.
Tech experts and law enforcement agencies around the world have expressed deep concern about the game, in which the user encourages others to harm themselves in online messages.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Argument over crab legs boils over at restaurant, 2 arrested
- Viral ‘Momo challenge’ encourages teens to self-harm, attempt suicide
- Girl hospitalized after being attacked by students at SCS school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
If you see videos including harmful or dangerous challenges on YouTube, we encourage you to flag them to us immediately. These challenges are clearly against our Community Guidelines. More info here: https://t.co/H0C5tCfn5S— YouTube (@YouTube) February 27, 2019
If they do not comply, they are apparently threatened and intimidated with a particular image, created by Midori Hayash, a Japanese artist with no link to the game, The Sun reported.
In Argentina, police believe “Momo” users intimidated and bullied a 12-year-old user into taking her own life.
Tech expert Dave Hatter told WXIX the game is believed to have originated to Facebook, but has crossed over into WhatsApp, an online messaging app that has millions of users around the world.
“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about,” Hatter told WXIX. “As a parent, I find it disturbing. I have a 10-year-old, and I will definitely be having a conversation with him about this.”
The best thing parents can do is to educate themselves about it and talk to their children.
Today we've heard from hundreds of concerned schools and parents about the horrifying #Momo challenge which has reportedly been appearing in children's YouTube videos, causing panic and upset amongst young people. We hope you find our guide useful... https://t.co/Nuu4cUpBZD pic.twitter.com/t16m8GQ6Vt— National Online Safety (@natonlinesafety) February 26, 2019
Most of all, Hatter said parents should monitor their child’s messaging use, know who they are talking to and what they are viewing online.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}