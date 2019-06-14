  • American Job Center holding job fair with multiple companies

    Looking for a job? 

    The American Job Center might have exactly what you are looking for, 

    They are hosting their quarterly job fair.

    it will be held on June 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 

    The address is 4240 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38141 

    Their entire staff will help with any registration and career services needs, and they will be offering:  

    • Resume and referral help  
    • Community partners 
    • Free parking
    • Good And Tasty food truck 

    All participants must have a registered account on Jobs4TN.gov 

