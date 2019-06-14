American Job Center holding job fair with multiple companies

Looking for a job?
The American Job Center might have exactly what you are looking for,
They are hosting their quarterly job fair.
it will be held on June 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The address is 4240 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38141
Their entire staff will help with any registration and career services needs, and they will be offering:
- Resume and referral help
- Community partners
- Free parking
- Good And Tasty food truck
All participants must have a registered account on Jobs4TN.gov
