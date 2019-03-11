Park rangers leading free hikes at all 56 Tennessee state parks; how to sign up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Spring is almost here.
If you are ready to get out of the house, Tennessee State Parks have you covered.
Park rangers are leading free hikes at all 56 state parks on March 23.
The hikes are for every level, from short easy-to-walk trails to longer treks through adventurous terrain.
“The spring hikes are a great way to explore our parks, as well as get to know other people who share the outdoors in a group setting,” said Anne Marshall, acting deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Our state parks staff has valuable expertise to share about our parks to enhance the experience. There are hikes for just about every taste.”
Rangers are warning hikers to prepare for all types of weather, have sturdy footwear and bring water and snacks.
Some may even want to bring hiking sticks.
For more information on the hikes and how you can sign up, visit their website here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Father shot and killed after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
- Mom walked in on man molesting her 7-year-old daughter, deputies say
- Man found shot and killed while sitting in vehicle, victim identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}