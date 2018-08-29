Report: Mid-South state tops list of 'most sexist places in America'

One Mid-South state is the most sexist state in America.
Arkansas topped the list.
A report by the Washington Post detailed the information from economists at the University of Chicago, Northwestern University and National University Singapore.
To read the full report and see a state by state break down, click here.
