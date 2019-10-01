Tanger Outlet hosting job fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Looking for a job?
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 8th located in Suite 335.
Several brand name and upscale retailers such as Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Bradley and many more will seek to employ full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success!
The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. For more information and a current list of open positions, visit here.
WHEN: Tuesday, October 8, 2019
TIME: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Southaven
5205 Airways Blvd. Suite 335
Southaven, MS 38671
