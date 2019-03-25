Youth Conservation League jobs available in Shelby County this summer

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the inaugural Mayor’s Summer Work Experience program.
The Mayor’s Office will select 200 participants to commemorate the County’s Bicentennial Celebration.
Applications are available now here.
“Engaging students and young adults in professional development opportunities is a priority of Mayor Harris’ administration,” says Dorcas Young Griffin, Director of the Division of Community Services. “These young people will spend a significant part of their summer developing valuable skills while exploring potential career paths through Shelby County Government and our partners.
Youth Conservation League participants earn $10 per hour, and Conservation League Team Leaders earn $15 per hour. Youth Workforce League participants earn $12 per hour. Participants are selected in a random lottery, while Team Leaders are selected through a standard interview process. All participants must be available to work June 7th to July 26th, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
