0 75-year-old South Memphis man connecting with local youth through tennis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At 75-years-old, Arveal Turner can still get it done on the tennis court.

The former college basketball player turned tennis lover has spent most of his life sharing this love with Memphis youth.

It all began when Turner was turned down for a chance to be a coaching pro in the city.

“Ultimately, I went to look for a place that had enough land to build a tennis court,” Turner said. “Or rather a house with enough land to build a tennis court, and that's how this got started.”

You'll find Turner's house in South Memphis. In the back is a place called Epiphany Court.

Since the 1980s, this has been the training ground for many African American college and pro players.

“I say it's transformation through an experience,” he said. “And tennis is a very transformative sport. It's more mental. You see the physical part. But it's more mental than physical.”

Outside of a few cases such as Venus and Serena Williams and rising talent Coco Gauff, the African American tennis star is rare. Turner said it comes down to exposure, which has improved.

“For the most part it's been a lack of available training,” he said. “We get more and more of that nowadays, more training. Naturally, as you get more exposure and better training you're going to get better results.”

Turner knows talents such as the Williams sisters are few and far between. But he still has hope that one day the next great will come from his backyard.

“Every new one that walks up the drive way I say, ‘I wonder if that is the one that's gonna do it,’” he said. “Oh yeah, I still have hope.”

