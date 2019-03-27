Alliance of American Football in danger of folding after just one season, majority owner says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Grand opening and grand closing. The Memphis Express experiment could soon be coming to an end.
According to USA Today, Tom Dundon – the majority owner of the Alliance of American Football – said the league could fold. Dundon mentioned a lack of support from the National Football League Players Association.
Dundon said the players association won’t allow the AAF to use young players who are in the NFL.
“If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can’t be a development league,” Dundon told USA Today. “We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league.”
The ultimate goal of the league was to serve as a farm system for the NFL.
Despite being in year one, this isn’t the first issue the AAF has had. Dundon, who also owns the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL, had to step in with $250 million in February because the league could not make payroll.
According to USA Today, a decision could be made very soon.
The league is in week eight out of 10. The playoffs are set for April.
The Express are 2-5 on the year. They have homes games on March 30 against the Orlando Apollos and April 13 against the Atlanta Legends.
