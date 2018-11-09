0 Arlington girls basketball preview

On their journey to a state championship, the Arlington Lady Tigers are confident last season’s early state tournament exit has only strengthened them.

Entering a new campaign, they have experience and a talented front court duo on their side.

Arlington Coach Wes Shappley said talent isn't the question for his team. A deep tournament run will come down to elements that don’t show up in the box score.

“We obviously gotta compete on a nightly basis,” Shappley said. “For us it’s not about talent. It’s not about size and athleticism. For us it’s about the little things. The little things are going to be kind of what separates us to get to that next level I guess of being a state championship team.”

“We’ve been to the state tournament, but you know we’ve got to focus on the small things. Some cultural things for us. Team culture and stuff like that. If we can get those things handled, then I think that will be what it takes to get us over the top,” said Coach Shappley.

Twins Lanetta and Lanyce Williams will lead the way again. Both are committed to Memphis.

Another returnee is Karlee Bates, who played valuable minutes as a sophomore last season. She’ll handle point guard duties.

“We’re going to be fantastic,” Bates said. “I believe we’ll make it to state and I believe we’ll win state this year. The way we look right now, we have a great team. We have a great team bond and we’re just very positive.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.