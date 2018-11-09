Barltett boys basketball preview

It's normal for teams to lose players to graduation each year. But that's not the case for Bartlett. The Panthers return everyone.
The team will have the same look but a new style of play. Coach Dion Real is excited to see how his players adjust to it.
“We’re going to be up and down,” Real said. “The past few years, especially last year, we were kind of methodical just kind of a little more patient than what people will be used to seeing this yea rout of us. We’re going to be up and down. Fun to play.”
Real also said, “It’s driving me crazy. My hair is turning gray. It’s falling out. All that stuff. But, I guess it’s necessary. These guys, they can play.”
The Panthers did add one player to the mix with transfer Antavion Collum. He’s a 6-foot-7 wing committed to Ole Miss.
The squad features another division one talent in 6-foot-5 wing Jalen Cincore, who is committed to Georgia Southern.
