Briarcrest boys' basketball season preview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A free-flowing style of offense with as many as five perimeter players isn’t a strange sight in basketball these days, no matter the level.

The Briarcrest boys’ basketball program will take it back a little this season, though.

“We’ve always been a four out type team,” Saints coach John Harrington said. “Four perimeter guys.

This year because we’ve got so many big kids we’re going to go with three perimeter and two post a lot of the time.

“So, it’s sort of new to us. It’s a new type of offense and the kids are learning. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Harrington is hoping a mix of size, experience and rising talent will erase the memory of a one-point loss to Baylor in the 2018 Division II Class 2A semifinals.

The Saints graduated four senior starters but will return a trio of seniors with wings Cleveland Yates – a “jack of all trades,” according to Harrington – Wayne Davis and forward Richard Hunt.

“Well I’ve embraced it with an open heart really,” Yates said of his new leadership role. “I just wanted to be a leader this whole year. I’ve been looking forward to leading these guys to a championship hopefully this year.”

With a new offense also comes a new offensive role for Davis.

“I finally learned how to shoot this summer,” Davis said. “So, I’m more of a shooter this year because we have four really big guys playing football. So, I’m more of a guard this year rather than a center I was last year.”

A rising prospect to watch is sophomore point guard Kennedy Chandler. He played a lot of minutes last season and will shoulder a heavy load at the one spot.

Chandler has already received offers from Ole Miss, Tulane and Tennessee-Martin.

“We have a lot of kids that played a lot of minutes,” Harrington said. “We played five in and five out just about every game. We’ve got some experience on the floor but they’re still pretty young kids.”

The Saints will face some quality opponents this season including Whitehaven, Bartlett and Holy Spirit Prep from Atlanta, featuring Class of 2020 top five recruit Anthony Edwards.

