0 Briarcrest girls' basketball 2018-19 season preview

Lee Smith has guided the Briarcrest girls’ basketball team to numerous state tournament appearances.

The Lady Saints have yet to bring home a championship.

As he enters his 36th year, the passion and expectations remain strong.

“I’m always motivated about the game and especially about the team that I have because I think that, like I said, we’ve been there several times,” Smith said. “Almost every year and we’ve yet to bring the big one back. But I think that this year we have a shot. I really do. If we can put the pieces together with our guards and play as a team I think we have a chance. I like our chances.”

The Lady Saints graduated four seniors from last year’s team. Smith said he will rely heavily on his sophomore and junior classes.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“He stays on us a lot,” junior forward Taylor Clemons said. “He keeps us together, keeps us on point. And we’re a good group.”

Caitlin Hunt is the lone senior for the Lady Saints.

“We have a 6-4 sophomore, 6-1 freshman and everything,” Hunt said. “So I think we’re going to be looking good this year.”

Hunt is a part of a strong Lady Saints frontcourt. Smith smiled at the mention of this group. It starts with 6-foot-4 sophomore Diona Reed.

“She started for us last year,” Smith said. “Diona really makes a difference. She does a super job of playing in the middle both on the offense and defense. So, I’m glad to have her back.”

One player missing is Savanna Owens (now running track at the University of Memphis). She was the team’s best player and defended the best players.

Sophomore Julia Bonasso will fill Owens’ role at point guard.

“I think she’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” Smith said of Bonasso. “She’s going to be handling that. She played a little bit in the backcourt with Savanna last year. Started several ball games for us. But she’s one tough, confident little guard. I love her.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.