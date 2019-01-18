0 Briarcrest sophomore point guard uses smooth playmaking, athleticism to stand out

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Some basketball players just have an ease with the way they move on the court. As defenders panic, these players calmly do work.

Kennedy Chandler is one of these unique talents. It makes sense.

He’s been bred to break ankles, drain threes and dish out dimes before he reached double digits.

“I started loving the game when I was five-years-old,” Chandler said. “Then I started working out with my trainers Jevonte Holmes and Shabazz. I just work out with them. Switch with them every day. Keep going with them every day and don’t stop.”

The Briarcrest Christian sophomore is usually among the smallest on the court at 6-foot and 160 pounds. He’s made a routine of shocking spectators with his sneaky leaping ability.

“People don’t know when I’m gonna dunk,” Chandler said. “People didn’t really think I would be able to dunk because last year I wasn’t able to dunk. But this year I’ve improved by going to Shabazz every day and I thank him for me being able to jump and dunk.”

There’s more to Chandler’s game, though. His ability to score and make teammates better is why Ole Miss, Tulane and Tennessee-Martin have already offered scholarships.

“He’s a great passer,” Saints coach John Harrington said. “He sees everybody on the floor. He makes the game easier for everybody on the team. Puts the ball in places where kids can catch it and score. He can make the three. He can drive.

"His last two steps to the basket are so fast. He’s great in transition and he’s becoming a better leader.”

Chandler patterns his game after the savvy play of Chris Paul from the Houston Rockets and the slick handling and finishing of Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics.

“I would describe myself as a good PG,” he said. “Looking for my teammates first then scoring the ball. I can do either one. Score first. Help my teammates out. Another thing I want to improve on is being a better leader on the court.”

Chandler changes the speed of the game. He even makes an impact defensively.

He totaled 18 steals in two tournament games in December.

This isn’t a coincidence. Whether before school, after practice or the weekend, Chandler puts the hours in.

“Very dedicated,” Harrington said. “To be that good of a player he works very hard. In the off-season. In the mornings before school. On the weekends. He doesn’t take too many days off.”

Chandler will look to field more offers during the summer travel ball circuit. Of course, he’s looking to refine his skills as well.

“I want to improve on my pull up game because I can shoot the three, but I need to work on my pull up game and my ball pressure on defense,” he said.

Harrington feels added height would make Chandler even more dangerous. Either way, Division I basketball is in his future.

“If mother nature kicks in and he gets to be about 6-3, he’s going to be very, very special,” he said. “But right now, he can play at the college level anywhere he wants to I think. You know he’s got a high IQ. He can shoot it. He’s very fast. With a shot clock I think he’ll be even better.”

