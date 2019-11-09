0 Buzz growing around Briarcrest star Chandler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The name Kennedy Chandler didn't stir up much buzz a year ago. The Briarcrest point guard had three scholarship offers, but nothing major.

Life can change quickly, though. You name a major program and odds are Chandler is getting attention from their coaches.

You can credit his electric play on the Nike summer circuit.

"More confident in myself," Chandler said. "After the summer I've just been working harder and harder every day. Getting better and just trying to push myself even harder."

Chandler, who was recently named to USA Today's All-USA pre-season team, solidified his name at the renowned Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina.

A dunk over top senior Jalen Green was the ultimate statement.

"After I did that the crowd just went wild," he said. "The atmosphere, everything was loud. That steal and that dunk was a huge play in the game."

Briarcrest coach John Harrington has witnessed the growth up close.

"Whether it's early in the morning working out," Harrington said. "Whether its afternoon, the weights, training and stuff like that, he works incredibly hard. So all the accolades he gets, he's worked hard for them."

Harrington feels playing with other top talent allowed Chandler to show off his play making skills.

"We don't have seven footers that he can throw the lob too," he said. "So that was part of his game that was sort of hidden and by playing in the Peach Jam and those tournaments, college coaches got to see a point guard that can score and is an elite passer also."

He's a savvy point guard with leaping ability that will shock you at 6-foot-1. This is why coaches from Duke, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina are in contact.

"It's just a blessing," Chandler said. "Just for me getting recruited by all these schools, top schools in the nation. But for me I just gotta keep on pushing myself and working harder every day."

Chandler still has more to prove with eyes on a second straight state title. A loaded national schedule will provide an early test.

"I think some people don't think we're good as we should be," he said. "But I feel like we can compete against the top teams in the nation."

